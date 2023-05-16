Market cap of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] reaches 3.15B – now what?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.74 during the day while it closed the day at $8.63. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that ChargePoint to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on June 1, 2023.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2023, after market close on June 1, 2023. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on June 1, 2023. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHPT stock has declined by -24.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.96% and lost -9.44% year-on date.

The market cap for CHPT stock reached $3.15 billion, with 350.49 million shares outstanding and 327.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.28M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 6478454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $17.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHPT shares from 24 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

CHPT stock trade performance evaluation

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.39 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.02 and a Gross Margin at +15.87. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.73.

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -54.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.07. Additionally, CHPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,368 million, or 53.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 24,792,264, which is approximately -25.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,764,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.81 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $109.28 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 1.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 18,571,157 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 21,581,189 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 126,094,804 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,247,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,842,373 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,064,868 shares during the same period.