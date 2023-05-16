Market cap of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] reaches 552.26M – now what?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] closed the trading session at $1.06 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.02, while the highest price level was $1.08. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:45 PM that STORZ & BICKEL TO EXHIBIT AT CANNATRADE EXPO IN ZURICH.

CannaTrade marks the brand’s third trade show this month, follows exhibits at Cannabis Europa in London and Hall of Flowers in California.

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH (“STORZ & BICKEL”), a world-leading manufacturer of high-end and medically certified cannabis vaporizers and subsidiary of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), will participate in the upcoming CannaTrade 2023 in Zurich May 12-14. At the trade show, STORZ & BICKEL will exhibit its industry-leading vaporizers, including the CRAFTY+, MIGHTY+, PLENTY and the iconic VOLCANO, in Hall 622.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.11 percent and weekly performance of -19.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, CGC reached to a volume of 5775029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $1.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

CGC stock trade performance evaluation

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.70. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -25.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.84 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6086, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6560 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.69. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$95,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 3.73%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59 million, or 14.21% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,424,418, which is approximately -0.517% of the company’s market cap and around 33.53% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,106,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 million in CGC stocks shares; and NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, currently with $7.4 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly -0.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 17,239,605 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 14,757,946 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 23,798,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,796,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,345,845 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 11,064,068 shares during the same period.