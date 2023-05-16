Market cap of 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] reaches 3.98M – now what?

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] price surged by 32.83 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that 1847 Reports 27.6% Increase in Revenue to $15.4 Million and Achieves Profitability for Q1 2023.

Gross profit increases 35.0% compared to the same period last year.

A sum of 9616268 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.84K shares. 1847 Holdings LLC shares reached a high of $1.69 and dropped to a low of $0.71 until finishing in the latest session at $0.73.

Guru’s Opinion on 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

EFSH Stock Performance Analysis:

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, EFSH shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8594, while it was recorded at 0.6523 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9096 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1847 Holdings LLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.45. 1847 Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -499.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.97.

1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of EFSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFSH stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 5,921, which is approximately 108.854% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3000.0 in EFSH stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $1000.0 in EFSH stock with ownership of nearly -24.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in 1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX:EFSH] by around 8,702 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 14,877 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFSH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,616 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,077 shares during the same period.