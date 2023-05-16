Market Analysts see Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 23.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.26. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Castlelake Reaches Purchase Agreement for up to $4 Billion of Consumer Installment Loans Originated on Upstart’s Platform.

Castlelake, L.P. (“Castlelake”), a global alternative investment manager with 17 years of experience investing in asset-rich opportunities today announced that Castlelake, together with a co-investor and minority partner Eltura Capital Management, has reached an agreement to purchase up to $4 billion of consumer installment loans from Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace. The purchase agreement consists of the acquisition of a back book of loans and a forward flow arrangement.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Upstart connects millions of consumers to 99 banks and credit unions who leverage Upstart’s AI to approve more borrowers at lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than $32 billion in loans have been originated on Upstart’s platform since its inception in 2012. Through the transaction, Castlelake will leverage its experience underwriting consumer credit and small business loans to provide Upstart with the ability to upsize its business.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18889775 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at 14.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.70%.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $1.71 billion, with 81.91 million shares outstanding and 69.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 18889775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 17 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.42. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 31.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 17.30 for the last single week of trading, and 19.59 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $480 million, or 39.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,415,383, which is approximately 0.295% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,228,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.91 million in UPST stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $27.29 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 5,405,235 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 5,159,775 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 18,700,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,265,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,119,555 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 876,819 shares during the same period.