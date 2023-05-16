Market Analysts see Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] falling to $2.25. Time to buy?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ: SDIG] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.826 during the day while it closed the day at $0.69. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM that Stronghold Digital Mining Announces Reverse Stock Split.

The Reverse Split is primarily intended to increase the per share market price of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on Nasdaq. To evidence compliance with this requirement, the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A Common Stock must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days by May 30, 2023. The reduction in the number of issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock as a result of the Reverse Split is, absent other factors, expected to proportionately increase the market price of the Class A Common Stock to a level above the current market trading price, although there is no assurance that this will occur. Additionally, there is no assurance that the Reverse Split will allow the Company to achieve compliance with Nasdaq’s listing maintenance standard.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stock has also loss -23.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SDIG stock has inclined by 53.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.33% and gained 44.35% year-on date.

The market cap for SDIG stock reached $34.14 million, with 25.85 million shares outstanding and 10.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, SDIG reached a trading volume of 5497672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SDIG shares is $1.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SDIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SDIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

SDIG stock trade performance evaluation

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.59. With this latest performance, SDIG shares dropped by -30.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SDIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7524, while it was recorded at 0.8332 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9643 for the last 200 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.41 and a Gross Margin at -25.48. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [SDIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 27.30% of SDIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SDIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,693, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 260,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in SDIG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in SDIG stock with ownership of nearly -0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. [NASDAQ:SDIG] by around 466,827 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 6,705,544 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,187,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,984,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SDIG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,176 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 6,639,138 shares during the same period.