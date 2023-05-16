Market Analysts see Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gaining to $247. Time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.16% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.77%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Palo Alto Networks to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that it will release the financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023, ended April 30, 2023, after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Palo Alto Networks will host a video webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

A live video webcast will be accessible from the “Investors” section of the Palo Alto Networks website at investors.paloaltonetworks.com. A replay of the event will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. Prior to the commencement of the fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results webcast on May 23, 2023, a financial results press release will be accessible from the Palo Alto Networks website.

Over the last 12 months, PANW stock rose by 21.00%. The one-year Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.16. The average equity rating for PANW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.78 billion, with 302.30 million shares outstanding and 297.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, PANW stock reached a trading volume of 6564597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $222.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $210, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 200 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 80.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PANW Stock Performance Analysis:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.40 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.75, while it was recorded at 196.94 for the last single week of trading, and 171.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palo Alto Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,912.00. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$21,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PANW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 30.56%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,638 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: OFI INVEST ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 27,200,593, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,120,065 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 billion in PANW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 1.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 837 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 59,858,555 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 24,460,603 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 199,866,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,185,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,747,208 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 5,243,859 shares during the same period.