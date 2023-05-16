Market Analysts see Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.89 at the close of the session, up 0.83%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Baker Hughes Again Named to Fortune’s Modern Board 25 List, Moves Up Rankings.

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, was again named to the Fortune’s Modern Board 25, a list of the most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies. This year, Baker Hughes comes in at No. 5, up one spot from 2022.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Fortune collaborated with the Diligent Institute, the research arm and think tank of the global corporate-governance software company Diligent, to develop the ranking – based on criteria that include the expertise, independence, diversity, and tenure of board membership. Using information gathered by Diligent and ESG data from Refinitiv to quantify board success across several dimensions, the ranking measures board independence, sustainability, diversity, financial performance and more.

Baker Hughes Company stock is now -5.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKR Stock saw the intraday high of $28.20 and lowest of $27.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.65, which means current price is +6.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 5758345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $36.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 55.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has BKR stock performed recently?

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -4.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.65, while it was recorded at 27.80 for the last single week of trading, and 27.87 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 43.80%.

Insider trade positions for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]

There are presently around $26,410 million, or 98.42% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,799,511, which is approximately 1.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 99,952,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.64 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -6.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 40,747,451 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 75,202,924 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 838,841,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 954,791,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,841,520 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,545,222 shares during the same period.