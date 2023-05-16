Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] moved up 9.76: Why It’s Important

Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.47%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Luminar Reports Strong First-Quarter 2023 Business Update and Financials.

Revenue Exceeds High End of Guidance; High-Volume Factory Ahead of Guidance;Automakers Expand with Luminar.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Today Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, provided its quarterly business update and financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The company is on track to meet or beat all of its company-level execution milestones and financial guidance for the year.

Over the last 12 months, LAZR stock dropped by -31.80%. The one-year Luminar Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.03. The average equity rating for LAZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.36 billion, with 370.74 million shares outstanding and 254.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.51M shares, LAZR stock reached a trading volume of 14324988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZR shares is $11.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Luminar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Luminar Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on LAZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luminar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.72.

LAZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.47. With this latest performance, LAZR shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.34 for Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.66, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading, and 7.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Luminar Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Luminar Technologies Inc. [LAZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $798 million, or 56.40% of LAZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,719,541, which is approximately 5.091% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,803,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.45 million in LAZR stocks shares; and G2VP I ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $58.61 million in LAZR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

121 institutional holders increased their position in Luminar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZR] by around 22,966,313 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 14,406,186 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 106,845,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,218,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,472,516 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,752 shares during the same period.