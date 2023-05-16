LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, up 88.41% YTD: What’s Next?

LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ: LMFA] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 39.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.04. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that LM Funding America, Inc. Achieves Over 1,100% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $2.1 Million for the First Quarter of 2023.

Mined 91.7 Bitcoins in the First Quarter of 2023 at an Average Market Revenue Value of $22,800 per Bitcoin.

Reports Working Capital of $4.6 Million and LM Funding Stockholders’ Equity of $44.0 Million ($3.36 per share) as of March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41407639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LM Funding America Inc. stands at 14.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.46%.

The market cap for LMFA stock reached $13.44 million, with 13.09 million shares outstanding and 9.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 196.66K shares, LMFA reached a trading volume of 41407639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMFA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LM Funding America Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has LMFA stock performed recently?

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.59. With this latest performance, LMFA shares gained by 21.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7728, while it was recorded at 0.7979 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8823 for the last 200 days.

LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1276.68 and a Gross Margin at -1.97. LM Funding America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1749.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.72.

LM Funding America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Insider trade positions for LM Funding America Inc. [LMFA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 28.70% of LMFA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMFA stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 182,555, which is approximately 1.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 99,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74000.0 in LMFA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $19000.0 in LMFA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LM Funding America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in LM Funding America Inc. [NASDAQ:LMFA] by around 7,918 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 451,341 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 92,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMFA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 230 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 222,862 shares during the same period.