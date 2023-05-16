Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] moved down -0.77: Why It’s Important

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] plunged by -$1.23 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $161.03 during the day while it closed the day at $159.55. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM that Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue’s upsized initial public offering (“IPO”) of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue’s common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition, Kenvue has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 25,921,884 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. Kenvue’s common stock has been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KVUE” and is expected to begin trading on May 4, 2023. The IPO is expected to close on May 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

After the completion of the IPO, Johnson & Johnson will own 1,716,160,000 shares of Kenvue’s common stock, representing 90.9% of the total outstanding shares of Kenvue’s common stock (or 89.6% if the underwriters exercise in full their over-allotment option).

Johnson & Johnson stock has also loss -1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JNJ stock has declined by -1.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.55% and lost -9.68% year-on date.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $415.17 billion, with 2.61 billion shares outstanding and 2.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 5101398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $179.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 95.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.99, while it was recorded at 160.80 for the last single week of trading, and 166.38 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.34%.

There are presently around $289,742 million, or 70.80% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 246,914,183, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 201,491,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.4 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.55 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly -1.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,849 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 47,297,525 shares. Additionally, 1,738 investors decreased positions by around 72,357,842 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 1,682,449,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,802,105,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,527,700 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 2,537,972 shares during the same period.