Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] Is Currently -22.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] loss -22.58% or -0.22 points to close at $0.76 with a heavy trading volume of 8815103 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Jaguar Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenue decreased in Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.94, the shares rose to $0.94 and dropped to $0.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JAGX points out that the company has recorded -92.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -65.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, JAGX reached to a volume of 8815103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 31.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7760, while it was recorded at 0.8196 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1217 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.85 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -866.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.23.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,565, which is approximately 286.914% of the company’s market cap and around 2.06% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 69,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $51000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 5945.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 330,493 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 43,753 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,634 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,730 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 39,068 shares during the same period.