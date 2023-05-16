Guggenheim lifts CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$0.54. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM that CenterPoint Energy Reports Strong Q1 Earnings Results and Reiterates 2023 Guidance.

Reported Q1 2023 earnings of $0.49 per diluted share on a GAAP basis.

Reported non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“non-GAAP EPS”) of $0.50 for Q1 2023.

A sum of 5046991 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.68M shares. CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $30.20 and dropped to a low of $29.42 until finishing in the latest session at $29.51.

The one-year CNP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.98. The average equity rating for CNP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

CNP Stock Performance Analysis:

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.60 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.61, while it was recorded at 29.99 for the last single week of trading, and 29.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CenterPoint Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CNP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,147 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,233,480, which is approximately 0.854% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 69,401,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly -0.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 28,440,755 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 29,649,869 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 512,513,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,603,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,315,184 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,443,966 shares during the same period.