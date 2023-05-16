Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] is -6.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] loss -0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $48.70 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Gaming and Leisure Properties Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results and Updates 2023 Full Year Guidance.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. represents 261.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.88 billion with the latest information. GLPI stock price has been found in the range of $48.25 to $49.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, GLPI reached a trading volume of 5584379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $56.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $54 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $55, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on GLPI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for GLPI stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.18. With this latest performance, GLPI shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.00, while it was recorded at 49.81 for the last single week of trading, and 50.69 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.63 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.16.

Return on Total Capital for GLPI is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.46. Additionally, GLPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] managed to generate an average of $40,248,294 per employee.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 8.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

There are presently around $11,682 million, or 92.20% of GLPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,223,335, which is approximately 1.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,474,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $907.09 million in GLPI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $780.85 million in GLPI stock with ownership of nearly -11.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI] by around 12,604,570 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 11,689,464 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 213,634,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,928,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,062,177 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 541,893 shares during the same period.