For WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ: WKEY] gained 21.20% on the last trading session, reaching $2.63 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM that WISeKey Semiconductors Segment SEALSQ Announces Q1 2023 Non-Audited Revenue of $7.2 Million, a 91% Year-Over-Year Increase.

In Q1 2023, SEALSQ Launched its First Demonstrator of Quantum Resistant Technology, a New Generation of Quantum Resistant Algorithms Running on One of its Common Criteria EAL5+ Tamper Resistant Secure Arm Platforms.

WISeKey International Holding AG represents 40.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.48 million with the latest information. WKEY stock price has been found in the range of $2.12 to $4.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.21K shares, WKEY reached a trading volume of 7133910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKEY shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for WISeKey International Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WISeKey International Holding AG is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for WKEY stock

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.86. With this latest performance, WKEY shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WISeKey International Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at WISeKey International Holding AG [WKEY]

5 institutional holders increased their position in WISeKey International Holding AG [NASDAQ:WKEY] by around 36,547 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 51,711 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 31,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKEY stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,513 shares during the same period.