For TechnipFMC plc [FTI], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TechnipFMC Awarded Major iEPCI™ Contract by Equinor for BM-C-33 Project in Brazil.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a major(1) contract for an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI™) project by Equinor Energy do Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Equinor ASA (Equinor).

The award follows the conclusion of an integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED™) study of the BM-C-33 field offshore Brazil. The field is in water depths up to approximately 2,900 meters.

Over the last 12 months, FTI stock rose by 98.14%. The one-year TechnipFMC plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.46. The average equity rating for FTI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.12 billion, with 442.10 million shares outstanding and 440.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, FTI stock reached a trading volume of 6316997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $18.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 56.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TechnipFMC plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TechnipFMC plc [FTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +13.75. TechnipFMC plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTI is now 3.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.73. Additionally, FTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TechnipFMC plc [FTI] managed to generate an average of -$2,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

FTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,861 million, or 100.00% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,882,189, which is approximately -18.752% of the company’s market cap and around 1.19% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 36,843,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.75 million in FTI stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $292.46 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 8.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TechnipFMC plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 58,810,665 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 67,200,592 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 290,283,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,294,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,449,635 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,549,805 shares during the same period.