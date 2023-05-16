For Skillz Inc. [SKLZ], Analyst sees a rise to $0.65. What next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] closed the trading session at $0.55 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.51, while the highest price level was $0.5577. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Skillz Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz” or the “Company”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.48 percent and weekly performance of -8.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -20.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.01M shares, SKLZ reached to a volume of 5847213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SKLZ shares from 25 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

SKLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.98. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5855, while it was recorded at 0.5407 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9067 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 44.30% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,877,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.35 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10.17 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly -9.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

70 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 15,954,228 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 19,365,491 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 112,795,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,114,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,626,111 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,728,411 shares during the same period.