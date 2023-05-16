For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

A sum of 5121177 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.15M shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares reached a high of $16.985 and dropped to a low of $16.76 until finishing in the latest session at $16.92.

The one-year HST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.57. The average equity rating for HST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $20.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51.

HST Stock Performance Analysis:

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.22, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading, and 17.27 for the last 200 days.

HST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,305 million, or 107.13% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,715,278, which is approximately 0.101% of the company’s market cap and around 1.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,501,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in HST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $793.52 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly -0.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 51,406,071 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 51,897,310 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 631,759,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 735,062,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,808,077 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 11,077,360 shares during the same period.