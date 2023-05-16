ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] is -64.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE: GWH] slipped around -0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.86 at the close of the session, down -21.13%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM that ESS Inc. to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2023 Solar & Clean Tech Conference and the TD Cowen Sustainability Week.

ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration energy storage systems for commercial and utility-scale applications, announced today that ESS management will present at upcoming investor conferences in May and June.

Eric Dresselhuys, chief executive officer, and Tony Rabb, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank 2023 Solar & Clean Tech Conference on Thursday, May 18 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

ESS Tech Inc. stock is now -64.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GWH Stock saw the intraday high of $1.09 and lowest of $0.8356 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.75, which means current price is +2.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, GWH reached a trading volume of 10691383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWH shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ESS Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for ESS Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESS Tech Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 106.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has GWH stock performed recently?

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.13. With this latest performance, GWH shares dropped by -31.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1498, while it was recorded at 1.0939 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7840 for the last 200 days.

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ESS Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]

There are presently around $70 million, or 39.50% of GWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWH stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with ownership of 35,953,699, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,750,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 million in GWH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $3.73 million in GWH stock with ownership of nearly -21.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE:GWH] by around 3,747,181 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,521,534 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 55,741,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,010,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,220,734 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,738,316 shares during the same period.