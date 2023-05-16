Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] moved up 0.40: Why It’s Important

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $47.71 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.43, while the highest price level was $48.1871. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Expands Stock-Repurchase Program by 50 Percent to $3 Billion.

The company’s first-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.35 percent and weekly performance of -6.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.57M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 7168400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $65.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $82, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, DVN shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.16, while it was recorded at 47.95 for the last single week of trading, and 61.61 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.26. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.05.

Return on Total Capital for DVN is now 50.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.16. Additionally, DVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] managed to generate an average of $3,310,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to -2.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,158 million, or 80.70% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,433,133, which is approximately -3.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,824,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.46 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.03 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly -0.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 702 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 31,301,513 shares. Additionally, 631 investors decreased positions by around 58,129,579 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 376,849,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,280,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,571,201 shares, while 200 institutional investors sold positions of 7,798,204 shares during the same period.