Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain 20.41% so far this year. What now?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.43% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.68%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The MoffettNathanson Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock dropped by -10.45%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.07. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.29 billion, with 319.29 million shares outstanding and 263.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 6415514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $97.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on DDOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 76.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.68. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 31.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.44 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.22, while it was recorded at 85.60 for the last single week of trading, and 80.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.25. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.99.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.38. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$10,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 22.65%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,201 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,855,218, which is approximately 1.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,251,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.15 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 27,645,996 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 35,209,660 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 157,211,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,067,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,709,517 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,534,356 shares during the same period.