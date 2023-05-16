DA Davidson slashes price target on monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] – find out why.

monday.com Ltd. [NASDAQ: MNDY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.73%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that monday.com Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

First quarter revenue of $162.3 million grew 50% year over yearNumber of customers with more than $50k ARR grew 75% year over yearAchieved record quarterly revenue and free cash flowAnnounced monday AI, with plans to incorporate AI into the monday.com platform.

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, MNDY stock rose by 53.18%. The one-year monday.com Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.65. The average equity rating for MNDY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.40 billion, with 55.41 million shares outstanding and 30.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 748.34K shares, MNDY stock reached a trading volume of 5071912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on monday.com Ltd. [MNDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDY shares is $174.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for monday.com Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $130 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for monday.com Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MNDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for monday.com Ltd. is set at 7.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDY in the course of the last twelve months was 666.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

MNDY Stock Performance Analysis:

monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.73. With this latest performance, MNDY shares gained by 16.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for monday.com Ltd. [MNDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.08, while it was recorded at 135.11 for the last single week of trading, and 122.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into monday.com Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.29 and a Gross Margin at +87.18. monday.com Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.37.

Return on Total Capital for MNDY is now -20.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, MNDY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] managed to generate an average of -$88,358 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.monday.com Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

monday.com Ltd. [MNDY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,508 million, or 61.90% of MNDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDY stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,617,264, which is approximately -22.622% of the company’s market cap and around 22.28% of the total institutional ownership; SONNIPE LTD, holding 4,246,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.7 million in MNDY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $351.89 million in MNDY stock with ownership of nearly 98.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in monday.com Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in monday.com Ltd. [NASDAQ:MNDY] by around 6,529,163 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 5,699,671 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 22,158,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,386,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,848,268 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,173 shares during the same period.