CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Revenue clocked in at $330.92 billion, down -26.12% YTD: What’s Next?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] price surged by 0.39 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CVS Health to present at the 2023 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference and at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will participate in fireside chats with investors at the 2023 Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on May 10, 2023, at approximately 8:40 a.m. PT, and at Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

An audio webcast of each event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where they will be archived for a period of one year.

A sum of 6469902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.33M shares. CVS Health Corporation shares reached a high of $68.89 and dropped to a low of $68.21 until finishing in the latest session at $68.85.

The one-year CVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.26. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $101.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $124 to $119, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, CVS shares dropped by -7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.01 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.19, while it was recorded at 69.22 for the last single week of trading, and 90.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 4.00%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69,655 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 116,320,394, which is approximately -1.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,473,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.41 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.77 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -4.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,152 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 85,819,351 shares. Additionally, 1,215 investors decreased positions by around 99,336,923 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 830,513,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,015,670,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,598,363 shares, while 241 institutional investors sold positions of 5,938,133 shares during the same period.