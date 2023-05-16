Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] Stock trading around $0.22 per share: What’s Next?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] gained 11.17% or 0.03 points to close at $0.22 with a heavy trading volume of 12936147 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Crown Electrokinetics to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Est.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time featuring remarks by Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO and Joel Krutz, CFO.

It opened the trading session at $0.1972, the shares rose to $0.236 and dropped to $0.186, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRKN points out that the company has recorded -13.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -340.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, CRKN reached to a volume of 12936147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for CRKN stock

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.74. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 88.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.74 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1488, while it was recorded at 0.1856 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2851 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,289,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.95% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 92,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in CRKN stocks shares; and LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 139,631 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 595,168 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,084,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,818,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,629 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 363,091 shares during the same period.