Credit Suisse slashes price target on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] – find out why.

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] price surged by 0.25 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:05 AM that Penn State Extends Long-Term Apparel Partnership with HanesBrands.

HBI, the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, extends exclusive rights to Penn State fanwear in the mass retail channel.

HanesBrands (HBI) and Penn State today announced a multi-year extension of their current apparel partnership that gives HBI exclusive rights in the mass retail channel. The global apparel company, which owns the iconic Champion and Hanes brands, has a decades-long partnership with Penn State.

A sum of 8583584 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.33M shares. Hanesbrands Inc. shares reached a high of $4.13 and dropped to a low of $4.045 until finishing in the latest session at $4.06.

The one-year HBI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.5. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -16.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.62 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc. Fundamentals:

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

HBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 0.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,188 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,483,518, which is approximately 16.637% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,112,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.41 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $97.39 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 53,868,182 shares. Additionally, 290 investors decreased positions by around 54,221,619 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 185,168,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,258,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,162,331 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 12,423,610 shares during the same period.