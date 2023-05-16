Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Revenue clocked in at $21.27 billion, up 12.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.05% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.97%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Coupang Announces Results for First Quarter 2023.

Net Revenues of $5.8 billion, up 20% YoY on an FX-neutral basis.

Over the last 12 months, CPNG stock rose by 44.33%. The one-year Coupang Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.65. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.03 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, CPNG stock reached a trading volume of 5375456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $21.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 68.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.43, while it was recorded at 16.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,198 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 426,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 123,374,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.8 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -2.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

159 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 74,220,844 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 67,075,843 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 1,117,151,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,258,447,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,229,076 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 12,459,832 shares during the same period.