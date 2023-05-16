ConocoPhillips [COP] fell -14.48% so far this year. What now?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] jumped around 0.86 points on Monday, while shares priced at $100.29 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM that ConocoPhillips Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (“COP”) announced today that ConocoPhillips and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ConocoPhillips Company (“CPCo”), have increased the aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) that they intend to purchase in the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to $1.1 billion (the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”) from $750.0 million. This increase in the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price matches the expected aggregate gross proceeds from the concurrent public offering of CPCo senior debt securities priced earlier today that will be used to finance purchases made in the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer is for the purchase of the outstanding notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Notes” and each a “Series” of Notes) in the order of priority shown in the table below. Other than the upsize of the Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price, no other terms of the Tender Offer have changed.

ConocoPhillips stock is now -14.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COP Stock saw the intraday high of $100.45 and lowest of $98.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 136.78, which means current price is +9.57% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 5833418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $131.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $143 to $128. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 9.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.97, while it was recorded at 100.32 for the last single week of trading, and 111.31 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $97,150 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,078,164, which is approximately -0.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,217,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.97 billion in COP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $5.89 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly 0.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 939 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 45,374,405 shares. Additionally, 1,037 investors decreased positions by around 60,575,909 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 871,116,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 977,067,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,430,405 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 1,512,025 shares during the same period.