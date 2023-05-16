Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell -34.54% so far this year. What now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] traded at a high on 05/15/23, posting a 3.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.77. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Citizens Bank, N.A. has raised its prime lending rate to 8.25 percent from 8.00 percent, effective Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5984642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for CFG stock reached $12.47 billion, with 485.44 million shares outstanding and 479.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, CFG reached a trading volume of 5984642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $36.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CFG stock. On December 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CFG shares from 48 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.49.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 25.36 for the last single week of trading, and 37.03 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.27. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.28.

Return on Total Capital for CFG is now 8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.57. Additionally, CFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] managed to generate an average of $109,746 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 0.85%.

There are presently around $10,933 million, or 92.10% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,116,577, which is approximately -0.096% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,592,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.43 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $634.31 million in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 30,392,105 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 32,248,375 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 378,213,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,854,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,792,426 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 5,308,915 shares during the same period.