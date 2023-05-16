Chevron Corporation [CVX] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $212

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] price surged by 0.37 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 3:01 PM that Chevron Delo 600 ADF Oils Approved for Cummins Mobile Natural Gas Engines.

The only ultra-low ash engine oil approved for use in mixed CNG and diesel engine fleets.

Today, Chevron Products Company, a subsidiary of Chevron, U.S.A. announced Delo® 600 ADF 10W-30 and Delo® 600 ADF 15W-40 heavy-duty engine oils are approved for use in Cummins mobile natural gas engines. The Cummins’ approval process requires two years of field testing in Cummins engines sold to the on-highway market, followed by a tear-down of the engines and review by Cummins. After putting Delo 600 ADF through this rigorous process, it has now received approval for use in Cummins natural gas engines and is registered to CES 20092.

A sum of 5080807 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.74M shares. Chevron Corporation shares reached a high of $158.163 and dropped to a low of $156.23 until finishing in the latest session at $157.20.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.78. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $191.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $195 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVX stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVX shares from 185 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 12.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.90, while it was recorded at 157.25 for the last single week of trading, and 166.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -7.68%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $211,361 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,651,097, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,837,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.96 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $20.74 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -18.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,660 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 64,170,565 shares. Additionally, 1,465 investors decreased positions by around 79,837,058 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 1,205,506,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,349,514,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 182 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,378,717 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,546 shares during the same period.