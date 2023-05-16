C3.ai Inc. [AI] Is Currently 23.43 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] gained 23.43% or 4.55 points to close at $23.97 with a heavy trading volume of 51224400 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that C3 AI Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Preliminary Results Exceed Guidance.

Free Cash Flow Positive. Revenue, Earnings Exceed Guidance.

C3.ai, Inc. (“C3 AI,” “C3,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced preliminary results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2023. All numbers reported are unaudited preliminary estimates. Completed financial results, fiscal 2024 guidance, KPIs, and additional details will be provided on May 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $20.68, the shares rose to $24.31 and dropped to $20.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AI points out that the company has recorded 75.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -135.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.83M shares, AI reached to a volume of 51224400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $19.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2023, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74.

Trading performance analysis for AI stock

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.65. With this latest performance, AI shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.19, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading, and 17.33 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.59 and a Gross Margin at +74.79. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.99.

Return on Total Capital for AI is now -18.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.08. Additionally, AI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C3.ai Inc. [AI] managed to generate an average of -$272,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $987 million, or 44.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,090,945, which is approximately -0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 6,920,476 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.4 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.3 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -11.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C3.ai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 15,237,114 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 8,554,656 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 27,033,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,824,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,666,678 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,900,163 shares during the same period.