BP p.l.c. [BP] Revenue clocked in at $248.32 billion, up 3.61% YTD: What’s Next?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] closed the trading session at $36.19 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.925, while the highest price level was $36.37. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:09 AM that bp expands mobility and convenience network completing the purchase of leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America.

Adds a network of around 280 travel centers, strategically located on major highways across US; complementing bp’s US convenience and mobility business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.61 percent and weekly performance of -2.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, BP reached to a volume of 8603901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BP p.l.c. [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $45.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BP shares from 37 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BP stock trade performance evaluation

BP p.l.c. [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.30, while it was recorded at 36.34 for the last single week of trading, and 34.78 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.44. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP p.l.c. [BP] managed to generate an average of -$29,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,492 million, or 9.90% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 22,729,410, which is approximately -0.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 22,601,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.34 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $608.38 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 2.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BP p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 52,470,235 shares. Additionally, 516 investors decreased positions by around 30,660,907 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 237,790,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,921,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,597,830 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 6,322,231 shares during the same period.