Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Stock trading around $53.68 per share: What’s Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Boston Scientific to Participate in Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Bernstein’s 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a 50-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

Over the last 12 months, BSX stock rose by 38.39%. The one-year Boston Scientific Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.5. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.25 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.94M shares, BSX stock reached a trading volume of 11013296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $58.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 64.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.42 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 53.34 for the last single week of trading, and 45.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +60.83. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSX is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.82. Additionally, BSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] managed to generate an average of $15,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 12.17%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,124 million, or 94.60% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 137,369,866, which is approximately 1.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 120,243,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.41 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $6.07 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly 12.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 530 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 86,971,583 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 79,388,005 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 1,148,307,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,314,667,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,519,021 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,154,296 shares during the same period.