Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain 11.10% so far this year. What now?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Borqs Technologies Reports Annual Revenues of $52.5 million, an Increase of 77.7%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million.

Revenues reached $52.5 million, 77.7% Year-Over-Year (YOY) growth.

Gross margin was 21.2%, an improvement of 1,240 basis points.

Borqs Technologies Inc. represents 35.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.24 million with the latest information. BRQS stock price has been found in the range of $0.2232 to $0.234.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, BRQS reached a trading volume of 5170657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for BRQS stock

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2426, while it was recorded at 0.2336 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5261 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Additionally, BRQS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 190.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$181,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 421,936, which is approximately -65.56% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; NVP ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 101,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $20000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 203.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 126,307 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,492,576 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 844,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,356 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 668,256 shares during the same period.