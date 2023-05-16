Barclays PLC [BCS] gain 0.38% so far this year. What now?

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] gained 2.22% or 0.17 points to close at $7.83 with a heavy trading volume of 8743060 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Barclays Announces the Redemption of 21 iPath® ETNs.

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem in full each of the 21 series of iPath® ETNs (the “ETNs”) listed in the table below on June 14, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”).

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $7.70, the shares rose to $7.88 and dropped to $7.6801, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCS points out that the company has recorded 4.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.15M shares, BCS reached to a volume of 8743060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 330.61.

Trading performance analysis for BCS stock

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.72 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.48, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $980 million, or 3.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 15,451,327, which is approximately -1.96% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 15,012,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.99 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $70.42 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly 5.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 17,712,750 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 29,628,468 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 80,617,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,959,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,198,074 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,374,400 shares during the same period.