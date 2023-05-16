Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] Stock trading around $121.11 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] surged by $5.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $121.26 during the day while it closed the day at $121.11. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Applied Materials Announces Q2 FY2023 Earnings Webcast.

The live webcast will be accessible via the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com. A replay will be available on the same day beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Applied Materials Inc. stock has also gained 4.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMAT stock has inclined by 3.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.57% and gained 24.37% year-on date.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $101.80 billion, with 845.00 million shares outstanding and 834.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 5856875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $128.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $132, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.45, while it was recorded at 116.38 for the last single week of trading, and 104.83 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.98%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,656 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,217,999, which is approximately -0.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,748,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.46 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 885 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 44,235,580 shares. Additionally, 770 investors decreased positions by around 33,272,413 shares, while 240 investors held positions by with 591,422,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 668,930,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,289,956 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 4,146,209 shares during the same period.