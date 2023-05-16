Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Is Currently -3.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] traded at a low on 05/15/23, posting a -3.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AMYRIS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Core revenue of $56.1 million exceeded Q1 guidance of $49.9 million.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Cash operating expense down 4% compared to Q1 2022 and down 24% versus Q4 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5592668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amyris Inc. stands at 14.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.49%.

The market cap for AMRS stock reached $272.37 million, with 365.60 million shares outstanding and 231.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 5592668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $2.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

How has AMRS stock performed recently?

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.23. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -35.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.36 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0618, while it was recorded at 0.7126 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9670 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -219.63 and a Gross Margin at -2.09. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.86.

Return on Total Capital for AMRS is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.66. Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 197.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$330,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $84 million, or 38.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,132,400, which is approximately 9.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 18,164,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.81 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.47 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 6.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 29,648,058 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 10,805,929 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 89,520,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,974,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,145,626 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,441,564 shares during the same period.