Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] is -2.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $20.20 on 05/15/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.04, while the highest price level was $20.27. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM that Albertsons Companies’ Sincerely Health™ Platform Introduces New Apple Watch Integration Enabling Customers to Earn Healthy Points for Closing Activity Rings.

First-of-its-kind program using Apple Watch and iPhone inspires well-being and rewards customers for staying active with points redeemable for grocery coupons and discounts.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today announces a unique collaboration with Apple to bring activity data from Apple Watch and iPhone to the Sincerely Health digital health and wellness platform. Customers who wear Apple Watch Series 3 or later can now choose to share their activity data with their Sincerely Health account and earn up to 75 points daily for closing all three Activity rings: Move, Exercise and Stand. Customers who do not have an Apple Watch can connect their iPhone with iOS 16 through the Fitness app and earn up to 25 points each day for closing their Move ring.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.60 percent and weekly performance of -2.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 8143111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.88 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.44, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.65 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,706 million, or 68.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 28,545,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.62 million in ACI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $305.99 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly -11.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 79,149,072 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 50,890,866 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 251,429,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,469,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,494,639 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 7,463,700 shares during the same period.