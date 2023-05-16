ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] moved down -0.71: Why It’s Important

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] traded at a low on 05/15/23, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.19. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADMA Biologics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

1Q2023 Total Revenues of $57 Million, a 96% Y-o-Y Increase.

1Q2023 Net Loss of $6.8 Million, a 73% Y-o-Y Improvement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5109427 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at 5.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.66%.

The market cap for ADMA stock reached $873.82 million, with 221.92 million shares outstanding and 176.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, ADMA reached a trading volume of 5109427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on ADMA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has ADMA stock performed recently?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.71. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 31.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.98 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.12 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.69 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Insider trade positions for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

There are presently around $698 million, or 67.30% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,391,319, which is approximately 8.543% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 12,988,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.42 million in ADMA stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $49.86 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 25,996,560 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 10,346,673 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 130,186,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,529,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,552,546 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,160,482 shares during the same period.