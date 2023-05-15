XPeng Inc. [XPEV] moved down -8.65: Why It’s Important

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] closed the trading session at $9.82 on 05/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.60, while the highest price level was $10.16. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM that XPENG to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 24, 2023 -.

XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2023 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.21 percent and weekly performance of -5.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.27M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 21452756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $16 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. On January 11, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for XPEV shares from 11 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

XPEV stock trade performance evaluation

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.82 and a Gross Margin at +11.50. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.03.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -17.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.47. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$671,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.79%.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,118 million, or 33.10% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 12,235,656, which is approximately -34.105% of the company’s market cap and around 1.29% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 12,054,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.38 million in XPEV stocks shares; and PRIMAVERA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $97.41 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 23,768,744 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 97,039,210 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 6,992,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,815,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,058,106 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 43,784,441 shares during the same period.