William Blair slashes price target on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] – find out why.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] traded at a low on 05/12/23, posting a -7.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.23. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ginkgo Bioworks Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Ginkgo added 13 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q1 2023.

Recent acquisition of the adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform assets of StrideBio is advancing Ginkgo’s capabilities and commercial potential in gene therapy.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14247360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at 9.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.24%.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $2.61 billion, with 1.91 billion shares outstanding and 871.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.26M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 14247360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -6.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2760, while it was recorded at 1.3300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0852 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 47.60%.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

There are presently around $1,269 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 242,868,260, which is approximately -0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 164,756,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $202.65 million in DNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $124.87 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 15.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 79,714,621 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 65,638,387 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 886,354,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,031,707,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,609,658 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 10,999,242 shares during the same period.