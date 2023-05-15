why Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.83

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] price plunged by -1.05 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Valley National Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

A sum of 8531449 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.69M shares. Valley National Bancorp shares reached a high of $6.772 and dropped to a low of $6.385 until finishing in the latest session at $6.59.

The one-year VLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.15. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.88.

VLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.29. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -23.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 6.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valley National Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.96. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.02.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 9.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.77. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $148,680 per employee.

VLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,960 million, or 70.60% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,831,169, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 1.42% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,725,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.74 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $142.46 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 4.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 21,332,006 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 15,881,271 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 260,212,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,425,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,208,156 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,757,716 shares during the same period.