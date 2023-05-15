why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.73

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] price surged by 4.86 percent to reach at $0.55. The company report on July 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

A sum of 33418976 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.88M shares. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares reached a high of $12.08 and dropped to a low of $10.6407 until finishing in the latest session at $11.86.

The one-year PBR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.62. The average equity rating for PBR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $13.60 to $12.30. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PBR shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25.

PBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.61. With this latest performance, PBR shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.25 and a Gross Margin at +50.25. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.37.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 40.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.42. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $4,171,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,662 million, or 23.40% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 211,351,114, which is approximately 0.71% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 57,673,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.01 million in PBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $560.25 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -10.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 52,956,588 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 111,374,951 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 566,023,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 730,354,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,853,442 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 19,661,718 shares during the same period.