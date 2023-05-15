why Micron Technology Inc. [MU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.57

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] slipped around -0.69 points on Friday, while shares priced at $60.92 at the close of the session, down -1.12%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), announced today that company executives will participate in fireside chats at the following investor events:.

J.P. Morgan’s 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Monday, May 22 at 6:00 a.m. Mountain time.

Micron Technology Inc. stock is now 21.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MU Stock saw the intraday high of $62.19 and lowest of $60.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.41, which means current price is +22.95% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 16.36M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 12131366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $68.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $48 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 75 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.72, while it was recorded at 60.86 for the last single week of trading, and 57.44 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 17.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.18. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $180,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

There are presently around $54,318 million, or 82.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,568,443, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 85,544,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 billion in MU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.94 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 36.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 586 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 91,507,765 shares. Additionally, 622 investors decreased positions by around 64,873,830 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 735,242,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 891,624,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,598,924 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 15,347,604 shares during the same period.