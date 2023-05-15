why First Solar Inc. [FSLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $214.72

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] traded at a high on 05/12/23, posting a 26.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $231.69. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 1:00 AM that First Solar Strengthens Global Technology Position in PV with Acquisition of Evolar, a Leading European Thin Film Company.

Deep expertise in thin film technologies complements existing R&D streams.

Acquired capabilities expected to enhance development of next-generation tandem PV.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23931182 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Solar Inc. stands at 4.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for FSLR stock reached $19.57 billion, with 106.67 million shares outstanding and 101.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 23931182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $214.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $230, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on FSLR stock. On April 03, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FSLR shares from 194 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 10.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.89.

How has FSLR stock performed recently?

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.73. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 9.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 275.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 203.89, while it was recorded at 190.22 for the last single week of trading, and 160.21 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.77 and a Gross Margin at +4.82. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now -2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$8,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 5.64%.

Insider trade positions for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $19,939 million, or 83.10% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,656,540, which is approximately 2.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,570,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.11 billion in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly 77.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Solar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 14,881,517 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 11,791,419 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 59,387,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,060,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,881,320 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,020,045 shares during the same period.