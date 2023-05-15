why Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.18

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.8525 during the day while it closed the day at $0.84. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On May 1, 2023, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock has also loss -2.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CS stock has declined by -73.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.25% and lost -72.22% year-on date.

The market cap for CS stock reached $3.42 billion, with 3.09 billion shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 46.87M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 11537848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.27.

CS stock trade performance evaluation

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.72 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2641, while it was recorded at 0.8559 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4144 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.23. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.26.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 459.20. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 292.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of -$144,473 per employee.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $108 million, or 2.80% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 51,972,488, which is approximately 324.855% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 9,971,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.43 million in CS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $8.12 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 113.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credit Suisse Group AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 85,975,548 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 58,482,397 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 17,229,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,228,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,820,612 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 47,307,093 shares during the same period.