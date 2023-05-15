Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell -9.20% so far this year. What now?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.19%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM that Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Announces 2023 Channel Partner Strategic Awards to Catalyze Innovation and Inclusion.

Today, the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN²), a technology incubator funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), announced its seventh cycle of Channel Partner Strategic Awards. This year, IN² distributed $970,000 among seven winners to fund innovative and impactful projects that are intended to strengthen and diversify the cleantech and agtech ecosystems.

Winners received funding between $100,000 to $250,000. Applications were reviewed based on their potential for capacity building, with a particular focus on fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion, or supporting pilot and demonstration projects for startups. Selections were guided by a commitment to distribute funds equally across the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock dropped by -11.93%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.1. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $143.82 billion, with 3.79 billion shares outstanding and 3.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.55M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 17658640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $47, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on WFC stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WFC shares from 49 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 99.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.41, while it was recorded at 38.20 for the last single week of trading, and 43.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wells Fargo & Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.08. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.12. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $55,387 per employee.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $106,138 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 331,546,750, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 271,629,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.18 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.16 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 6.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 923 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 158,467,807 shares. Additionally, 984 investors decreased positions by around 124,103,634 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 2,548,523,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,831,094,785 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,882,917 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 23,044,101 shares during the same period.