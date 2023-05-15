Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] traded at a high on 05/12/23, posting a 1.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.30. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM that Accion Opportunity Fund Receives $1.5 Million Grant From Truist Foundation To Support Women, Latine and Black Truck Drivers.

Truist Foundation announced a $1.5 million commitment to Accion Opportunity Fund, a certified nonprofit community development financial institution (CDFI), which offers responsible capital, coaching and networks to small businesses owned by people of color, women and

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott, Truist Financial Chairman and CEO Bill Rogers, and Accion Opportunity Fund CEO Luz Urrutia gathered at Coppin State University-a historically Black university in Baltimore, Md.-to formally announce the grant and explore the impact of this work in Baltimore and beyond.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10733728 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Truist Financial Corporation stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $35.74 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.91M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 10733728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $41.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.02.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.13, while it was recorded at 27.88 for the last single week of trading, and 42.97 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.49.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.65. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] managed to generate an average of $118,453 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to -0.29%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $26,302 million, or 75.30% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,319,147, which is approximately 1.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,042,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 774 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 87,852,600 shares. Additionally, 662 investors decreased positions by around 91,660,945 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 783,931,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 963,444,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,564,645 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 6,415,878 shares during the same period.