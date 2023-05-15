Wall Street Analyst Initiated Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MVST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 43.10%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Microvast Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 28.1% year over year to $47.0 million, exceeding original guidance.

Over the last 12 months, MVST stock dropped by -46.37%. The one-year Microvast Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.25. The average equity rating for MVST stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $575.51 million, with 309.43 million shares outstanding and 177.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, MVST stock reached a trading volume of 8461886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on MVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

MVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.10. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2311, while it was recorded at 1.5780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8366 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microvast Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.03 and a Gross Margin at +4.44. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.36.

Return on Total Capital for MVST is now -19.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.55. Additionally, MVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] managed to generate an average of -$69,845 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Microvast Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microvast Holdings Inc. [MVST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113 million, or 38.70% of MVST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,111,857, which is approximately 2.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,042,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.99 million in MVST stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.7 million in MVST stock with ownership of nearly 132.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microvast Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Microvast Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MVST] by around 14,840,515 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 17,696,338 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 35,424,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,961,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MVST stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,961,498 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 15,271,971 shares during the same period.