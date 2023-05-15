Wall Street Analyst Initiated Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $13.91 during the day while it closed the day at $13.83. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Present Live Audio Webcast of Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) will conduct a live audio webcast of its conference call to review its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended April 30, 2023.

The call is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30, at 5:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. ET), and the webcast will be available at www.hpe.com/investor/2023Q2Webcast.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock has also loss -1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPE stock has declined by -15.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.26% and lost -13.35% year-on date.

The market cap for HPE stock reached $17.86 billion, with 1.30 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.56M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 14413311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -13.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.29 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.82, while it was recorded at 14.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.82 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for HPE is now 5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.88. Additionally, HPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] managed to generate an average of $14,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.64%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,529 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 155,800,164, which is approximately -0.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,474,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $993.14 million in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -1.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 72,975,244 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 71,408,091 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 906,148,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,050,532,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,129,655 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,827,690 shares during the same period.