Wall Street Analyst Initiated Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.25% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.97%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:30 AM that Grab Announces Target to Achieve Zero Packaging Waste in Nature By 2040.

New waste goal announced in conjunction with the release of Grab’s 2022 ESG report; adds to Grab’s existing environmental target to reach carbon neutrality1 by 2040.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) today announced a new target as part of its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments. Aimed at tackling Southeast Asia’s packaging waste problem, Grab is committing to achieve zero packaging waste in nature by 2040.

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock rose by 26.29%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.76. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.41 billion, with 3.81 billion shares outstanding and 2.68 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.07M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 13071615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.20 to $2.80, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GRAB stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GRAB shares from 3.60 to 4.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.97. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 4.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,206 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.55% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 301,511,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.79 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $486.84 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 25.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 230,137,319 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 72,336,928 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 1,655,395,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,957,869,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,063,817 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,129,560 shares during the same period.