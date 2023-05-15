Wall Street Analyst Downgrade GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]. What else is Wall St. saying

GSI Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: GSIT] gained 210.37% or 3.45 points to close at $5.09 with a heavy trading volume of 104612024 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 1:20 PM that GSI Technology to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results on May 16, 2023.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-584-2088 in the U.S. or 1-212-231-2913 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 22026695. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at www.gsitechnology.com.

It opened the trading session at $1.74, the shares rose to $5.24 and dropped to $1.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GSIT points out that the company has recorded 142.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -251.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, GSIT reached to a volume of 104612024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]:

Needham have made an estimate for GSI Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2010, representing the official price target for GSI Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Needham kept a Buy rating on GSIT stock. On December 05, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for GSIT shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSI Technology Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

Trading performance analysis for GSIT stock

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 212.27. With this latest performance, GSIT shares gained by 133.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.99 for GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.72 and a Gross Margin at +55.53. GSI Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.03.

Return on Total Capital for GSIT is now -22.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.39. Additionally, GSIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT] managed to generate an average of -$90,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.GSI Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSI Technology Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GSI Technology Inc. [GSIT]

There are presently around $26 million, or 22.20% of GSIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSIT stocks are: ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,703,269, which is approximately -1.491% of the company’s market cap and around 30.96% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 733,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 million in GSIT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.67 million in GSIT stock with ownership of nearly -6.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GSI Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in GSI Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:GSIT] by around 77,003 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 286,573 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,715,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,079,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSIT stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 50,880 shares during the same period.